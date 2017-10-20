Samantha Renke Bursts Into Tears After Broken Wheelchair Leaves Her Stranded In Own Home

Samantha Renke was reduced to tears in the latest episode of ‘New Activists’ after her wheelchair broke and engineers failed to provide her with a replacement.

The actress lives with brittle bone disease, making it incredibly difficult for her to move around without breaking a bone or being in pain.

She explained that her chair had broken and engineers had taken it away to fix. However in doing so, they had left her at home without a means of getting around.

“I’m stuck, I can’t go to the toilet, I can’t get anything to eat,” she said.

“I wasn’t even offered a spare wheelchair. If you break down a car, you get a spare car, and I can’t even get a wheelchair.”