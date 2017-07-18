New advertising standards are being developed to target ads that feature stereotypical gender roles and “mock people for not conforming”. A study by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), published on Tuesday (July 18), said a “tougher line” was needed on ads concerning gender stereotypes. Report leader Ella Smillie said: “Our review shows that specific forms of gender stereotypes in ads can contribute to harm for adults and children. Such portrayals can limit how people see themselves, how others see them, and limit the life decisions they take.”

South_agency via Getty Images New advertising standards are being developed to target ads that feature stereotypical gender roles and 'mock people for not conforming'

She added: ”Tougher standards in the areas we’ve identified will address harms and ensure that modern society is better represented.” The study found: “Overall, young children appear to be in particular need of protection from harmful stereotypes as they are more likely to internalise the messages they see. “However, there is also significant evidence of potential harm for adults in reinforcing already internalised messages about how they should behave and look on account of their gender.” The new standards, which the Committees of Advertising Practice (CAP) – the authors of the UK Advertising Codes - have been tasked with developing, are “not intended to ban all forms of gender stereotypes” the ASA said.

Paddy Power The ASA has previously ruled against a Paddy Power ad on the Cheltenham Ladies Day that portrayed negative stereotypes of transgendered people