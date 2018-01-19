New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she is pregnant with her first child, prompting an outpouring of support from women’s rights groups and labour activists as she declared “I’ll be a prime minister and a mum”. Ardern said she planned to work until the end of her pregnancy in June and then take six-weeks leave, during which time Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters would run the country. Speaking to reporters outside her Auckland home, Ardern said her partner Clarke Gayford would care for the “surprise” addition full-time and that the whole family would travel together when necessary.

I am not the first woman to work and have a baby. I know these are special circumstances but there are many women who have done it well before I have." New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

Ardern added that “we (Ardern and husband Gayford) are going to make this work and New Zealand is going to help us raise our first child”. The 37-year-old politician’s pregnancy is one of the very few examples of an elected leader holding office while pregnant and the first in New Zealand’s history. Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto gave birth while she was prime minister in 1990. Ardern, who came to power through a coalition deal after a closely fought election last year, has experienced a meteoric rise to power as New Zealand’s youngest prime minister in more than a century, and its third female leader. Ardern’s surging political popularity generated intense interest in her personal life and drew comparisons with other youthful leaders such as France’s Emmanuel Macron and Canada’s Justin Trudeau.

David Gray / Reuters New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she is expecting her first child

Ardern was quick to assure the public that she would only take six weeks off, during which time she would still be contactable, so that the country would run as usual. The short period contrasts with her party’s parental leave policies, with the Labour-led coalition expanding paid parental leave from 18 to 22 weeks in one of its first legislative changes. That is set to rise again to 26 weeks in 2020. Ardern acknowledged that she was “lucky” that her partner, a well-known television fishing show presenter, could take time off to travel with her while he cared for the baby full-time. She had no plans to stop work until June and would fly to London in April to attend a Commonwealth leader’s meeting. Advocacy groups and politicians from across the political spectrum were quick to offer support.

We thought 2017 was a big year! This year we’ll join the many parents who wear two hats. I’ll be PM & a mum while Clarke will be “first man of fishing” & stay at home dad. There will be lots of questions (I can assure you we have a plan all ready to go!) but for now bring on 2018 pic.twitter.com/nowAYOhAbF — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) January 18, 2018

And if you're wondering about this photo, here's a nice explanation: In Māori culture, the fish hook (hei matau) symbolises strength, good luck, fertility and prosperity. https://t.co/N8WBChXfG2 — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) January 19, 2018

“It’s really inspiring... having our prime minister lead by example is a great sign of how far we’ve come in women’s industrial rights in New Zealand,” said Council of Trade Unions President Richard Wagstaff in an emailed statement to Reuters. New Zealand has long held a progressive reputation, having been the first country to give women the right to vote in 1893. “It’s amazing timing...125 years later we have a prime minister who’s going to give birth in office,” said Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter. Ardern revealed on Friday that she had unexpectedly found out she was pregnant on 13 October, just six days before she was propelled into the country’s top job when New Zealand First Party leader Peters announced he was siding with Labour in post-election negotiations. When asked by a reporter how she had managed putting together a government while suffering from morning sickness, she replied, “it’s just what ladies do”. In August last year, less than 24 hours into her new job as Labour leader, Ardern made headlines around the world when she slapped down questions about her intentions to have children.

Ardern has been flooded with support since announcing her news, including by former New Zealand PM and administrator of the UN development programme, Helen Clark.

Wishing @jacindaardern & @NZClarke all the best as they expect their 1st child in June: a super busy year coming up & much to look forward to. Every #woman should have the choice of combining family & career. https://t.co/Ma6B6OGXJe — Helen Clark (@HelenClarkNZ) January 18, 2018

"Before she came into parliament and they were talking about her getting pregnant I thought, so what if she does? It's awesome that she's pregnant, and she's gonna have the baby. Awesome." - Wellingtonians on Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/SjVvcriAlE — RNZ (@radionz) January 19, 2018

Congratulations @jacindaardern on your wonderful news today. When we spoke this morning you sounded more excited than you did when you won the election! Lots of love and best wishes from me and Lucy and all of us across the ditch. — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) January 18, 2018