Honeymooner Ellie Udall has become the fifth Briton to die following a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon after failing to regain consciousness, the Foreign Office said.

Her husband Jon Udall was also in the crash on February 10 and died four days ago.

The 29-year-old was in a critical condition in University Medical Centre of Southern Nevada after the crash at the Arizona tourist attraction.

In a statement released by the Foreign Office, her family said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of our daughter Eleanor Udall (nee Milward) as a result of the injuries she sustained in the Grand Canyon helicopter crash on 10 February, 2018.

“Mrs Udall passed away without regaining consciousness, in the Lion’s Burns Unit at the University Medical Centre, Las Vegas, USA.

“The family are exceedingly grateful for everything done by rescue services and volunteers in the Canyon, and throughout the last two weeks by the exceptional staff at UMC.

“Thank you for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time.”