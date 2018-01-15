Last week’s episode of ‘Next Of Kin’ may not have been perfect (no, we still can’t get over the massive time-related plot hole), but we were still hotly anticipating the next instalment, after it ended with the revelation Danny Shirani had been found in Pakistan.

Luckily, bosses picked up the story from where it left off, and Monday (15 January) night’s episode saw Mona travel to Lahore where she was reunited with a clearly troubled Danny.

However, it wasn’t long before tragedy struck the Shirani family yet again, and there were plenty more questions we had as the credits rolled...

Who is Danny running from?

While it’s apparent Danny has got himself in some sort of trouble, it’s still not explicit who or what brought him to Lahore, and why he’s now trying to escape them.

What is Danny’s condition?

His nan hinted at he was on a lot of medicines last week, and he appeared to have some sort of fit as he was running through the streets of Lahore, so what is it that’s wrong with him?