Nick Grimshaw finally has a cause to celebrate his Radio 1 Breakfast Show ratings, as he’s marked his highest numbers in two years.
According to new figures released by audience research body RAJAR, the presenter pulled in an average of 5.72 million listeners a week during the last quarter of 2017.
Grimmy’s breakfast show has suffered decline-upon-decline over the last two years, but his new listening figures are up 800,000 on the previous quarter.
In June to August of last year, Nick was pulling in just 4.93 million a week, marking one of the lowest figures ever recorded for the Radio 1 Breakfast Show.
Ben Cooper, controller of BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra and Asian Network, said he was “very pleased that Radio 1 continues to grow both on-air and online.
He added: “We just got a record 1.87 billion YouTube views - which means more new, young and diverse audiences enjoying the BBC.”
The station has previously defended Nick from declining ratings, stating his mission was to shed some of the older listeners that do not fit the station’s target audience of 15-29 year-olds.
The station as a whole also added listeners, pulling in 9.84 million listeners a week in the last three months of 2017, compared to 9.69 million in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Chris Evans remains the most-listened to breakfast presenter, with his Radio 2 show pulling in 9.43 million a week - up 80,000 on the previous quarter.
Last year, it was revealed Nick was the highest-paid presenter on Radio 1, with Chris among the broadcaster’s top earners overall.