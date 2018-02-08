Nick Grimshaw finally has a cause to celebrate his Radio 1 Breakfast Show ratings, as he’s marked his highest numbers in two years.

According to new figures released by audience research body RAJAR, the presenter pulled in an average of 5.72 million listeners a week during the last quarter of 2017.

Grimmy’s breakfast show has suffered decline-upon-decline over the last two years, but his new listening figures are up 800,000 on the previous quarter.