Nicki Minaj is reportedly reshooting certain scenes from her upcoming music video, following the terrorist attack in London last week.
On Tuesday (21 March), Nicki was photographed filming a new video in London including on Westminster Bridge, for her track ‘No Frauds’ - just a day before four innocent people were killed in Westminster.
However, according to The Sun, Nicki is now “reshooting” parts of the video, with others left on the cutting room floor, out of respect for the victims.
An insider told the newspaper: “When everybody involved in the project heard the news they were devastated and thought it would be in bad taste to feature it.
“The other London scenes will remain, but it’s highly doubtful the bridge footage will make the cut.”
Nicki was among the stars to pay tribute to the victims in the wake of the attack, writing on social media: “May God protect everyone in London. Hate hearing this sad news. Sending my condolences to the victims’ families.”
Meanwhile, Adele, who is currently on the Oceanic leg of her world tour, took time out from a concert in New Zealand to speak out about the attack last week, telling fans in the audience: “I’m on the other side of the world and I want them to see our lights and to hear us and know we’re thinking of them.
“It’s very strange not being home, all I want to do today is be at home and be with my friends and family. Everyone’s fine, but there are four who aren’t fine, so let’s dedicate this to them tonight and to my hometown.”
James Corden also gave a poignant speech on his US talk show, as did Dermot O’Leary, who hosted ‘The Nightly Show’ the night after the tragic incident.