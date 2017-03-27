Nicki Minaj is reportedly reshooting certain scenes from her upcoming music video, following the terrorist attack in London last week.

On Tuesday (21 March), Nicki was photographed filming a new video in London including on Westminster Bridge, for her track ‘No Frauds’ - just a day before four innocent people were killed in Westminster.

However, according to The Sun, Nicki is now “reshooting” parts of the video, with others left on the cutting room floor, out of respect for the victims.