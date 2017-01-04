Nicola McLean nearly pulled out of re-entering the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house at the last minute, reports have claimed.

The model was one of the former contestants who were unveiled as ‘All Star’ housemates during Tuesday (3 January) night’s launch show.

However, a source has told The Sun Nicola held “crisis talks” with her husband, footballer Tom Williams, prior to her appearance, wanting to back out of a second stint on the Channel 5 reality series.

Ian West/PA Wire Nicola McLean entered the 'CBB' house on Tuesday

“Nicola completely lost her confidence and almost backed out of ‘CBB’ at the last minute,” the insider told the paper.

Nicola addressed the problems in her marriage in her introductory VT, after it was revealed Tom had cheated on her in 2015, and it seemed his infidelity caused some of her ‘CBB’ doubts.

David Jensen/EMPICS Entertainment Nicola with husband Tom Williams

The star previously claimed appearing on the 2012 series of ‘CBB’ was “the worst decision of my life”.

