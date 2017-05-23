Nicole Scherzinger ‘To Miss Filming X Factor Auditions’ Due To Family Illness

Nicole Scherzinger looks set to miss the opening auditions of this year’s ‘X Factor’ after her aunt fell ill.

According to The Sun, the US star will fly home at the start of June to be with her family and aunt.

EMPICS Entertainment Nicole Scherzinger

Show bosses are hoping former judge Mel B will step in and cover for Nicole at the initial auditions, joining Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh on the panel.

