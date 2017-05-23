Nicole Scherzinger ‘To Miss Filming X Factor Auditions’ Due To Family Illness

Nicole Scherzinger looks set to miss the opening auditions of this year’s ‘X Factor’ after her aunt fell ill.
According to The Sun, the US star will fly home at the start of June to be with her family and aunt.
A source told the paper: “Nicole is incredibly close with her auntie, she’s one of her closest friends and role models.
“She is devastated to see what her auntie is going through. While Nicole wants to make sure she gives X Factor her full attention, of course she has to be with her family.
“She wants to make sure she is there to support her auntie so will be back in the US in upcoming weeks - and it looks likely to clash with the first auditions.
“It’s an incredibly difficult time for Nic but the X Factor will provide her with a good distraction when she returns.”
Show bosses are hoping former judge Mel B will step in and cover for Nicole at the initial auditions, joining Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh on the panel.
It was previously reported Nicole had held crunch talks with Simon Cowell about returning to the show, after Mariah Carey was linked to her spot on the panel.
A source told The Mirror: “Last week things weren’t looking good and execs started to look elsewhere for a fourth judge because Nicole didn’t look like committing.
“There may be some clashes in her schedule due to other work, but if we can get these ironed out then she’ll be back on the show next year. Simon is keen to have Nicole back and wants everything signed off as soon as possible.”