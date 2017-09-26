All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    26/09/2017 09:34 BST

    Nigella Lawson Blasts ‘The Great British Bake Off’ As ‘Unrealistic’

    'Things can’t look like they come from a factory.'

    Nigella Lawson has taken aim at ‘The Great British Bake Off’ just as she’s about to launch her latest cookbook and accompanying TV series.

    The TV cook claims the much-loved baking show is “unrealistic” because home cooking shouldn’t be about achieving absolutely perfect looking cakes and biscuits - something the ‘Bake Off’ contestants are judged on.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Nigella Lawson

    “We live in a world where there is so much, so glossily done,” Nigella tells Good Housekeeping Magazine.

    “If I am given a cake, I like to see that it has been made by someone and that it’s not even. That is what cooking is. Things can’t look like they come from a factory.”

    She adds: “You know on Bake Off where they say you have to make 18 biscuits and they have to be identical? I have never had two biscuits that look identical!”

    Channel 4
    The all-new 'Great British Bake Off' team

    The 57-year-old also revealed she keeps in shape these days by doing yoga three times a week.

    “I have to do something I enjoy, otherwise I wouldn’t do it,” she says..

    “The older I get the more I realise I have got to do lots of stretching. So even if I’m not doing yoga, I make myself do lots of stretching.”  

    Last week, Nigella defended her new book ‘At My Table’, after some critics blasted some of its simpler recipes as ‘boring’, including a ham and cheese toastie.

    Rex

    She said: “It’s not always about the recipe. I think it’s more of an enthusiasm. I didn’t even give particular amounts of what to use.

    “Sometimes it’s the middle of the night and I decide ‘I want to make a ham and cheese toastie’

    “I love when people say they like cheddar and marmalade sandwiches. It’s not a recipe but it’s an idea.

    “If you can get pleasure in life why turn away from it? As long as I am the person who is allowed to eat the sandwiches I don’t care what they feel.”

    Read the full interview with Nigella in the November issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale 27 September 27.

    READ MORE:

    'Great British Bake Off': Where Are They Now?
    MORE:uktvgreat british bake offNigella Lawson

    Conversations