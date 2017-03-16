All Sections
    16/03/2017 18:58 GMT | Updated 17/03/2017 11:31 GMT

    Noel Fielding Bags 'Great British Bake Off' Hosting Job And Everyone Is A Bit Like 'WTF?'

    It was certainly a curveball.

    In a move that precisely NO ONE predicted, Noel Fielding has been announced as one of the new hosts of ‘The Great British Bake Off’

    And while it was widely expected fellow presenter Sandi Toksvig and new judge Prue Leith would be joining Paul Hollywood on Channel 4’s upcoming series of the hit baking show, Noel’s appointment has come as somewhat of a curveball.

    The likes of Miranda Hart, Geri Horner, Nadiya Hussain, Davina McCall and Claudia Winkleman were all linked to the job in the months since previous hosts Mel and Sue announced they would be stepping down in light of the programme’s move from the BBC, with the ‘Mighty Boosh’ star’s name not popping up at all. 

    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
    Noel Fielding has joined 'The Great British Bake Off'

    And while Channel 4 deserve serious props for managing to keep Noel’s involvement under wraps, that doesn’t mean everyone isn’t still completely baffled by the news he is joining the show: 

    Noel is really excited about taking over from Mel and Sue (well, who wouldn’t be?), saying in a statement: “’GBBO’ is one of my favourite shows. I’ve always loved brightly coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me! It’s basically the double.”

    Sandi is already describing him as a “rather wayward cousin whose take on the world made me laugh”, so we’re looking forward to seeing how their on-screen chemistry develops when ‘Bake Off’ returns later this year. 

