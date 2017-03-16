Noel Fielding Bags 'Great British Bake Off' Hosting Job And Everyone Is A Bit Like 'WTF?'

And while it was widely expected fellow presenter Sandi Toksvig and new judge Prue Leith would be joining Paul Hollywood on Channel 4’s upcoming series of the hit baking show, Noel’s appointment has come as somewhat of a curveball.

The likes of Miranda Hart, Geri Horner, Nadiya Hussain, Davina McCall and Claudia Winkleman were all linked to the job in the months since previous hosts Mel and Sue announced they would be stepping down in light of the programme’s move from the BBC, with the ‘Mighty Boosh’ star’s name not popping up at all.