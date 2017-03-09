If you’re planning a romantic marriage proposal, take a lesson from Dale Sharpe.

The photographer recently proposed to his partner Karlie Russell in the heart of the Arctic Circle under the Northern Lights.

And thanks to his epic camera skills, he managed to capture the magical moment with one shot.

“It’s taken a few years to plan but I always had this moment in mind,” Sharpe captioned the photo on Facebook, where it’s been liked more than 8,000 times.

“It seemed fitting as we are both landscape photographers who share a passion for photographing the aurora.”