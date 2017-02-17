A number of British tourists are in hospital after being thrown into the icy seas off Norway when their speedboat hit a water fountain near the town of Harstad.

Two boats carrying 24 people between them were returning from a sightseeing trip when one hit the fountain in the harbour, around 875 miles north of the capital Oslo.

Witnesses said the boats were travelling at high speeds and those aboard the one involved in the accident were thrown into the water “like dolls”.

They were left in waters just above freezing for around 15 minutes before being rescued.