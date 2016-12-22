LIFESTYLE

Fish Fingers Are Back, Here Are Other Childhood Foods We Need To Make A Comeback

McCain you just get us.

Sophie Gallagher Life Writer at The Huffington Post UK

It’s official, fish fingers are making a comeback. After several decades of being left on the supermarket shelf, sales have risen 5.9% in 2016, according to The Grocer magazine

The resurgence has made us feel all nostalgic about our childhood meal times, and left us wondering - how did we survive on so much beige? 

Now upvote your favourites, and see your rightful champion be restored to its former glory. 

