Experts have dismissed the idea “uncaring” nurses are to blame for poor NHS care and called for their numbers to be boosted, as winter strain on puts the NHS under some of the worst pressure it has ever faced. The British Medical Journal analysis said there was no evidence indifferent nurses cause poor treatment - as high-profile reports have suggested - and that it is actually a lack of nurses on duty that is “strongly” linked to patients being dissatisfied with care. “The narrative that quality deficits in hospitals are due to ‘uncaring’ nurses is not supported by the evidence,” write the BMJ researchers.

“On the contrary, our findings suggest that reducing missed nursing care by ensuring adequate numbers of [nurses] at the hospital bedside, and improved hospital clinical care environments, are promising strategies for enhancing patient satisfaction with care.” The BMJ article comes after more than 60 senior A&E doctors warned Theresa May that patients are “dying prematurely” in hospital corridors amid “intolerable” safety risks. Just 85.1% of A&E patients were seen within four hours in December, falling significantly short of the 95% target, meaning 300,000 patients waited too long for care. It is the joint worst level since the target was introduced in 2010. In October, analysis by health researchers The King’s Fund warned that the number of nurses had fallen on a year-on-year basis for the first time since 2013. There were 316,725 nurses in post in June 2017, 703 fewer than June 2016. Jeremy Hunt announced there would be 5,000 extra nurse training places to make up for the shortfall in EU citizens applying. The number of EU citizens joining the register fell by 96% in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.