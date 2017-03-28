More than 150 viewers complained to Ofcom after Friday’s (24 March) Red Nose Day telethon, it has been revealed.

The show featured a host of famous faces and sketches - including the much-anticipated ‘Love Actually’ follow-up - but it seems not all viewers were happy with the night’s offerings.

The broadcasting watchdog has confirmed the amount of complaints received, stating (via the Daily Mail): “We have received 151 complaints about Comic Relief 2017 on the BBC. We will assess these complaints before deciding whether or not to investigate.”