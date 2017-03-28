More than 150 viewers complained to Ofcom after Friday’s (24 March) Red Nose Day telethon, it has been revealed.
The show featured a host of famous faces and sketches - including the much-anticipated ‘Love Actually’ follow-up - but it seems not all viewers were happy with the night’s offerings.
The broadcasting watchdog has confirmed the amount of complaints received, stating (via the Daily Mail): “We have received 151 complaints about Comic Relief 2017 on the BBC. We will assess these complaints before deciding whether or not to investigate.”
While Ofcom has not detailed the exact nature of the complaints, a number of incidents during the show did prompt fans to take to Twitter.
These included one scene which saw Vic Reeves flash a fake penis before 9pm, and another in which Russell Brand said “fucking hell” live, after a technical glitch.
There was plenty for fans to have a giggle at, though, with the ‘Red Nose Day Actually’ short delighting fans, while Take That took their seats in James Corden’s car for a special episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke’.