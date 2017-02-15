Ola Jordan Claims Her Leg Will 'Never Be The Same' Two Years After 'The Jump' Injury

Ola Jordan has admitted she is still affected by the injury she sustained in training for ‘The Jump’, admitting her leg “may never be the same”.
The former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional underwent surgery on her knee, after sustaining a serious injury during training for the series in December 2014.
Over two years on from her ordeal, Ola has told the Daily Star she has still not fully recovered, and never will.
“My leg will never be the same,” she said.
“But it’s as good as it can get. I can do pretty much everything in the gym. But there will always be something niggling me in that leg.”
Recalling her aftermath of her accident, which forced her to take a substantial amount of time out of her dancing career, Ola continued: “It was horrible knowing I couldn’t just get up and go to work. It was a really sad time for me. Obviously I’m really physical and really active and I didn’t know how bad my leg was,” she said.
“All I could hear was ‘you’ll need 18 months of recovery’. And I needed to get back to ‘Strictly’. So it was hard mentally.”
‘The Jump’ has come under fire for the danger it poses to contestants, as many celebrities have injured themselves - many seriously - while competing on the Channel 4 show.
Last year, no less than seven stars were forced to pull out following accidents, with Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle undergoing neck surgery after fracturing two vertebrae in her neck.
‘Holby City’ actress Tina Hobley also considered legal action against the show after injuring her knee, shoulder and arm in an accident on the slopes.
So far this year, both Vogue Williams and Sir Bradley Wiggins have dropped out due to injury, with Vogue quitting the show before it had even begun.
Earlier this week, one of The Jump’s former stars, Ashley Roberts, issued a warning to this year’s celebs, telling ‘BUILD’: “Listen to your body. If you’re going too fast, take it slower because I think, being a competitive person, if you’re going out there, you want to push and challenge yourself, but that’s when little things happen and turn into big injuries.”
‘The Jump’ continues on Sunday (19 February) at 7.30pm on Channel 4.