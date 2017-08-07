DMC via Getty Images Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

While the rumours gathered pace when Chris posted a cryptic message on Instagram, Olivia has now spoken out to insist she was actually with him on Saturday. She tweeted: “Just for the record. Chris and I were together Saturday night. So everyone can just relax.”

He spokesperson also said: “This is a non story. Olivia bumped into several friends on a night out. She went home to her house where Chris met her following his night out.” Olivia previously dated Blackburn Rovers player Bradley back when he played for Gillingham, and a source told The Sun they had “remained on good terms”. A friend of Chris’s told the paper he was “furious and heartbroken” after seeing pictures of Olivia with Bradley and told pals he’s called off their romance.

He posted a beaming selfie alongside the caption: “Whatever makes you feel bad, leave it. Whatever makes you smile, keep it.” However, he has since edited to read: “Whatever makes you smile, keep it.” His spokesperson refused to comment on the reports he’d split from Olivia.