    • ENTERTAINMENT
    07/08/2017 15:24 BST

    Love Island's Olivia Attwood Speaks Out On Rumours She's Split From Chris Hughes

    We hope they're still together, if only for Cash's sake.

    ‘Love Island’ star Olivia Attwood has rubbished rumours she has split from former co-star Chris Hughes

    Over the weekend, the pair were at the centre of reports they’d called off their romance, after Olivia was pictured with getting close with her ex-boyfriend, footballer Bradley Dack, on a night out. 

    DMC via Getty Images
    Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

    While the rumours gathered pace when Chris posted a cryptic message on Instagram, Olivia has now spoken out to insist she was actually with him on Saturday. 

    She tweeted: “Just for the record. Chris and I were together Saturday night. So everyone can just relax.”

    He spokesperson also said: “This is a non story. Olivia bumped into several friends on a night out. She went home to her house where Chris met her following his night out.”

    Olivia previously dated Blackburn Rovers player Bradley back when he played for Gillingham, and a source told The Sun they had “remained on good terms”. 

    A friend of Chris’s told the paper he was “furious and heartbroken” after seeing pictures of Olivia with Bradley and told pals he’s called off their romance. 

    He posted a beaming selfie alongside the caption: “Whatever makes you feel bad, leave it. Whatever makes you smile, keep it.”

    However, he has since edited to read: “Whatever makes you smile, keep it.”

    His spokesperson refused to comment on the reports he’d split from Olivia. 

