Olivia Newton-John has spoken about the biggest lesson that she learned from overcoming breast cancer.

Back in 1992, at the age of 44, Olivia was diagnosed with cancer, and since beating the illness, she’s gone on to become an advocate for cancer charities, even donating some of her album sales to cancer research organisations.

Opening up to Radio Times, she has admitted that she feels “grateful” to have gone through her cancer ordeal, claiming it made her into a better person.