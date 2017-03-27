‘Orange Is The New Black’ star Samira Wiley has married her long-term partner Lauren Morelli.
Samira and Lauren met behind the scenes on the Netflix prison dramedy, in which Samira starred for four series as Poussey, and Lauren served as a staff writer.
The two were confirmed to have tied the knot over the weekend, with Martha Stewart Weddings confirming the news of their wedding in an Instagram post.
Accompanying a photo of the happy newlyweds, the post read: “We’re sharing the first exclusive pic from their stunning Palm Springs wedding - and how amazing do these two look in custom [Christian Siriano outfits]?!”
The couple announced their engagement in October last year, confirming the news in an Instagram post which showed a sparkling diamond ring and the word “yes”.
Samira herself has kept relatively quiet about the wedding, but did post a short statement on her Twitter page shortly afterwards, writing simply: “Love ALWAYS wins!”
Further details have since been revealed about the wedding, including the fact the actress’ parents officiated the ceremony, which was attended by their friends and family, in Palm Springs, California.
Season four of ‘Orange Is The New Black’ was Samira’s last as a regular cast member, with her character’s death proving to be one of the show’s most shocking moments ever, towards the end of the series.
It’s expected that the loss of Poussey will be pivotal to the plot of the upcoming fifth series, which returning actress Danielle Brooks teased last year would take place over just three days.