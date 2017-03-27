‘Orange Is The New Black’ star Samira Wiley has married her long-term partner Lauren Morelli.

Samira and Lauren met behind the scenes on the Netflix prison dramedy, in which Samira starred for four series as Poussey, and Lauren served as a staff writer.

The two were confirmed to have tied the knot over the weekend, with Martha Stewart Weddings confirming the news of their wedding in an Instagram post.

Accompanying a photo of the happy newlyweds, the post read: “We’re sharing the first exclusive pic from their stunning Palm Springs wedding - and how amazing do these two look in custom [Christian Siriano outfits]?!”