More Than A Million Elderly People Are Left Without The Care They Need, Age UK Finds

More than a million elderly people do not get the care they need, a hike of almost 20 percent in the last year, a report from charity Age UK has found.

The report, ‘The Health and Care of Older People In England 2017’, said spending cuts and rising demand had left social care in “a state of collapse”.

Nearly 1.2 million - one in eight of those aged over 65 - live with an unmet care need, while nearly two-thirds of older carers themselves have a disability or health problem.

Caroline Abrahams, Age UK’s Charity Director, said: “Unless something changes the crisis will certainly deepen this year and next, and we think there is now a real risk of a complete collapse in social care in the worst affected areas.

“This is an incredibly serious situation that demands an immediate Government response. We urge the Government to make an emergency injection of funds into social care in the Spring Budget.”