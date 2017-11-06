Large parts of London’s Oxford Street could be pedestrianised by December 2018 under plans put forward by London Mayor Sadiq Khan to turn the strip into the “world’s best outdoor shopping experience”. About half a mile of the street from Oxford Circus to Orchard Street could become a “traffic-free pedestrian boulevard”, the mayor said in unveiling plans on Monday that are being publicly consulted on until 17 December, 2017.

Khan said: “This is a hugely exciting moment for the capital. Oxford Street is world famous with millions of visitors every year, and in just over a year the iconic part of the street west of Oxford Circus could be transformed into a traffic-free pedestrian boulevard. “Whether you’re a local resident, a business, or shop in some of the area’s famous stores, our plans will make the area substantially cleaner and safer for everyone, creating one of the finest public spaces in the world.” Khan said he hoped the first stages of the “ambitions plans” would coincide with the arrival of the Elizabeth Line in central London.

This morning I've launched plans for an iconic part of Oxford Street to be transformed into a pedestrian boulevard. https://t.co/r96rZlFRJp pic.twitter.com/z409GRzCqE — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 6, 2017

Under the plans all east-west traffic will be stopped from the street (between Orchard Street and Oxford Circus) that attracts more than four million visits a week, but some north-south routes will be maintained. The Mayor said new seating would be placed along the shopping strip to give people a chance to rest and “spend time enjoying the area” and the carriageway would be raised to be level with the existing pavements between Orchard Street and Oxford Circus during “this first stage, to make it more accessible for everyone”. A new 800m-long work of public art could also be commissioned for the length of the former carriageway, acting as a centrepiece for the transformed street, the plans stated.

Cyclists would not be able to ride in the pedestrianised area, but Transport for London (TfL) and Westminster City Council is to consult, during Summer 2018, on “new high-quality cycle routes” along quieter roads to the north and south of Oxford Street. In all, at least 25 new pedestrian crossings would be installed across the area, all of which will use energy-efficient LED lighting and have Pedestrian Countdown technology, the Mayor said, adding that traffic signals across the West End would also be altered and improved to manage any traffic impacts. According to the plans, new and extended taxi ranks would be created close to Oxford Street to allow Black Cabs to continue to pick up and drop off customers. When combined with other taxi ranks being built and extended across the area, rank spaces will increase by 20 per cent by 2020, Khan said. Taxis would also still be able to cross Oxford Street at Duke Street, Stratford Place, Vere Street and Harewood Place.

The Mayor’s office said that since summer 2016, TfL had been working to reduce the number of buses on Oxford Street by 40 per cent and the service would drop off further once with Elizabeth line was introduced. Khan said along with the arrival of the Elizabeth Line, Oxford Street would be “truly transformed” over the coming years and pledged to work closely with residents, businesses and Westminster Council to ensure “plans are the very best they can be”. He added authorities would invest in wider pavements, pedestrian crossings, more taxi ranks and further cycling infrastructure to “support everyone living and working in the wider area”.

