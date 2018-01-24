We Need To Talk About The Padmé Problem in Star Wars

Star Wars may be set in a galaxy far, far away but it’s still a man’s world. The franchise extensively explores male relationships (father and son, master and padawan, uncle and nephew) at the expense of creating well developed, complex female characters.

Although The Force Awakens, Rogue One and The Last Jedi have attempted to redress the previous films’ gender imbalance, Rey and Jyn Erso are still lone women, surrounded by truck loads of male soldiers, male pilots and male droids, akin to Leia in the original trilogy. However, no female character in Star Wars is as isolated, poorly written and neglected as Padmé Amidala, mother of Luke and Leia and wife of Darth Vader, played by Natalie Portman in all three Star Wars prequels.

Over the course of the trilogy Padmé transforms from a powerful and revered queen, to a narrative necessity who only has the power to order C-3PO to make her a cup of tea (hold the blue milk). In The Phantom Menace she is leader of war-torn Naboo, wields a laser gun and scales palace walls to free her besieged citizens. However, in the following film she is shunted away from the action and sent to frolic in fields with Anakin Skywalker (soon to be Darth Vader) and eat some pears, creepily cut up and fed to her by the angsty jedi.

By Revenge of the Sith, Padmé is pregnant with Luke and Leia and no longer a queen or senator. Whilst Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin hop across planets Padmé seems chained to her penthouse, and spends most of the film gazing across skylines and weeping over Anakin. This is supposed to be the same woman who insisted on exploring the gangster-ridden nucleus of Tatooine when she was but a teen queen and fought off a monstrous sabretooth tiger in a gladiator ring.