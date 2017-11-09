Paloma Faith has admitted that she only took on a role as a coach on ‘The Voice’ because she needed the money. In an exclusive chat with HuffPost UK, ahead of the release of her fourth album ’The Architect, the singer says she signed up for the fifth series in 2016 because she wanted to have some cash in the bank ahead of trying for a baby.

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images Paloma Faith

She told us: “I knew that I wanted to have children and I knew that I had to put some money in the bank to do that, and at the time I did it for that reason because I was trying for a baby.” The ‘Cry Baby’ singer, who gave birth to her first child in December last year, went on to admit that “for the right price” she could be tempted to return to the show. “The reality is that for the right price I’d do pretty much most things,” she says. “But if I’m asked if I really enjoy it and do I want to do it, then I’d rather not. If you see me on it, that means I’m getting a good cheque [laughs].”

PA