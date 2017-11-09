Paloma Faith has admitted that she only took on a role as a coach on ‘The Voice’ because she needed the money.
In an exclusive chat with HuffPost UK, ahead of the release of her fourth album ’The Architect, the singer says she signed up for the fifth series in 2016 because she wanted to have some cash in the bank ahead of trying for a baby.
She told us: “I knew that I wanted to have children and I knew that I had to put some money in the bank to do that, and at the time I did it for that reason because I was trying for a baby.”
The ‘Cry Baby’ singer, who gave birth to her first child in December last year, went on to admit that “for the right price” she could be tempted to return to the show.
“The reality is that for the right price I’d do pretty much most things,” she says. “But if I’m asked if I really enjoy it and do I want to do it, then I’d rather not. If you see me on it, that means I’m getting a good cheque [laughs].”
And what about her former fellow coaches from the show? Has she been hanging out with Ricky Wilson, Boy George and will.i.am since she left?
“Errrrm no,” she says. “I’ve tried to be but sometimes life gets in the way.
“They’re already on a new series. It’s a bit like going to summer camp when you’re a kid and you make friends and say you’re going to stay in touch and then you go home and forget to write.
“Not that I ever went to summer camp I was brought up in Hackney, but it’s what I imagine it to be [laughs].”
