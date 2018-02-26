Paloma Faith Urges Public To 'Spread An Epidemic Of Kindness'

Paloma Faith has urged the public to be kinder and more tolerant towards others as part of HuffPost UK’s HumanKind project.

“If we all donated a few kind gestures a day, and let a few more petty things slide, the world would be better,” she wrote in an exclusive blog post, which launches the project. “It doesn’t matter how big or how small what you do is. It’s important you do it.”

HumanKind is a celebration of kindness in the UK, where we share stories of people performing incredible, selfless acts to benefit others or the planet. We hope to inspire and uplift our readers, who can get involved in our series through sharing these tales of hope, and by nominating people from across the UK who deserve recognition for their kind works.

We know that readers want us to help them to take action: so through HumanKind, we will also tell them how they can make a difference, and run kindness challenges and initiatives to help focus their efforts.