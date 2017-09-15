Local residents have been opening their homes and taking to the streets offering cups of tea (and gin) in an attempt to offer help to those caught up in the explosion on a District line train at Parsons Green.

Police have confirmed the explosion on a packed rush hour tube, injuring 22 people, is now being investigated as a terrorist incident.

Holly Leslie, 19, and her mother Susan, told a HuffPost UK reporter that anyone in need of the toilet, or to charge their mobile phone, can visit them.

“Uni starts next week, if this was a week later I would have been on that tube,” said Leslie.