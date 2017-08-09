Paul Danan has admitted to struggling with his sobriety in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.
The former ‘Celebrity Love Island’ contestant has had a tough few days in the ‘CBB’ residence, coming to blows with fellow housemate Sarah Harding and becoming involved in a racism row when he mispronounced Karthik Nagesan’s name.
In scenes to be shown in Wednesday’s (9 August) episode, the rest of the housemates are shown enjoying a few drinks in the wake of Marissa Jade’s eviction, with Paul - who has been sober since 2012 - confessing he wishes he could join them.
Speaking to Jordan Davies in the garden, he admits: “A whisky and coke would go down so well right now…”
Jordan then offers him “a sip”, which he declines, before adding: “I really want one of those beers as well.”
It’s Derek Acorah who is at hand with some advice for Paul, telling him: “Listen, it’s a choice of the things you want and the things that will surprise you to get to what you want to do, or the opposite.”
Paul then says he’s grateful for the counsel, telling the paranormal expert: “Yeah alright, it is the opposite isn’t it? OK. Thanks. Please keep telling me. Please.”
Prior to entering the ‘CBB’ house, the former ‘Hollyoaks’ actor spoke about his past issues with addiction, telling The Sun: “In 2006 and 2007 I was in and out of rehab for cocaine and party drugs and would just keep relapsing and have to go back in.
“Then I was OK for a few years, but in 2010 I came off my motorbike and broke my shoulder and learnt doctors give painkillers out like anything, so I soon became addicted to codeine.
“I kept taking the painkillers to numb the pain and because I have a tendency for addiction, I got used to them and once you get used to opiates you get used to that pill, so you need more to take the pain away.”
Earlier this week, it was reported that Paul was hoping his stint in ‘CBB’ could relaunch his career as a soap actor, with claims he fancies himself as the new Danny Dyer.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs every night on Channel 5.