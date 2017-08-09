Paul Danan has admitted to struggling with his sobriety in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.

The former ‘Celebrity Love Island’ contestant has had a tough few days in the ‘CBB’ residence, coming to blows with fellow housemate Sarah Harding and becoming involved in a racism row when he mispronounced Karthik Nagesan’s name.

In scenes to be shown in Wednesday’s (9 August) episode, the rest of the housemates are shown enjoying a few drinks in the wake of Marissa Jade’s eviction, with Paul - who has been sober since 2012 - confessing he wishes he could join them.