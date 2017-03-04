Paul O’Grady will not be a judge on Saturday (4 March) night’s episode of ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’, it has been confirmed.
The TV star was initially announced as one of the panelists by the BBC, but he will now be replaced, although the reason for his decision has not been revealed.
A statement from a BBC spokesperson explains that a replacement for the 61-year-old has been found.
It reads (via Digital Spy): “Comedian Katherine Ryan will step in alongside Frank Skinner and Jo Brand on the guest judging panel tomorrow night for the first live show of ‘Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief’.
The new show will see celebrities performing iconic tracks and routines across three weeks of shows, before a grand final and, of course, it’s all raising cash for charity.
Bake Off’s Mel and Sue will be presenting the programme, and celebrities competing include the cast of ‘Casualty’, Sally Lindsay and comedian Sara Pascoe.
‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’ is live in BBC1 at 6.45pm.