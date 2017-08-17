Brandis ruled out banning the burka which led to Labor and the Greens giving him a standing ovation.

Attorney General George Brandis told Hanson:

“We will not be banning the burqa. Now Senator Hanson I am not going to pretend to ignore the stunt that you have tried to pull today by arriving in the chamber dressed in a burqa.

“When we all know you are not an inherent of the Islamic faith. And I would caution you and counsel you, Senator Hanson, with respect, to be very, very cautious of the offense you may do to the religious sensibilities of other Australians.

“We have about half a million Australians in this country of the Islamic faith and the vast majority of them are law abiding good Australians, and Senator Hanson, it is absolutely consistent to be a good law abiding Australian and be a good strict adherent Muslim.

“Now, Senator Hanson, for the last four years I have had responsibility, preeminently amongst the ministers, subject to the Prime Minister, for national security policy, and I can tell you Senator Hanson, it has been the advice of all of the attorney generals of security with whom I have worked, and each commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, with whom I have worked, that it is vital for their intelligence and law enforcement work, that we work cooperatively with the Muslim community... and to ridicule that community, to drive it into a corner, to mock its religious garments is an appalling thing to do and I would ask you to reflect on what you have done.”