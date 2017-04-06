Selfless Cosmetic Tattoo Artist Inks 3D Nipples Onto Cancer Survivors For Free

A cosmetic tattoo artist is offering closure to breast cancer survivors who underwent mastectomies in the most wonderful way. Claire Louise Willis, 37, from Poole, Dorset, offers a free service tattooing lifelike areolas - the coloured area of skin that surrounds the nipple or teat - onto women after they have had theirs removed or disfigured during surgery. The innovative technique uses detailing and shading to mimic a real areola and give a 3D appearance to a woman’s nipple area. In the past three years, Willis estimates that she’s tattooed areolas onto 40 breast cancer survivors, often with life-changing results. “It’s the very least they deserve,” she told The Huffington Post UK.

An example of Claire's work.

Willis, who has been a cosmetic tattoo artist for seven years now, decided to set up the free service for breast cancer survivors three years ago. While she hadn’t been personally affected by breast cancer when she started the venture (although her gran was later diagnosed with the disease), she said that as a woman and mum, she can appreciate how deeply women could be affected by surgery and felt she had a duty to use her skills to help others. “The thought of going through breast cancer fills you with so much fear,” she said. “You can only imagine what people have been through by the time they get to the stage of needing a tattoo. “It must be awful to go through that and, to a certain degree, lose your femininity. If I can do this and make these women feel really good about themselves again then that’s fantastic.”

Claire Louise Willis

Claire tattooing a client.

Willis never knows how people will react to her work. While some are moved and can get upset, one of her clients, Jo Shorey, was left absolutely elated by the experience. Shorey was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000 after she noticed that her breast had “folded in on itself” while holidaying in Cyprus. She was later diagnosed with aggressive, stage two breast cancer and had to have a single mastectomy and breast reconstruction, followed by chemotherapy. She lived without her areola for 17 years, however after recently having her other breast lifted, she decided it was time for some closure. The 56-year-old read about Willis’ service in the local newspaper and immediately booked an appointment to have her areola tattooed. The procedure lasted 90 minutes but Shorey said she didn’t really feel any pain whatsoever. “I was so excited once it was finished, I was jumping around,” she said. “I’m like that. I’m a very happy person.” The hairdresser and fitness instructor added that her new nipple looks amazing, so much so that she showed it to clients who genuinely believed it was 3D.

Claire Louise Willis Jo Shorey's new areola tattoo.