Phillip Schofield has admitted he’d be keen to return to the theatre in the future, but only if his TV career were to take a downward turn.

The ‘This Morning’ host - whose past roles include the lead parts in ‘Doctor Dolittle’ and ‘Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’ - has claimed that he has no intentions to return to acting at present, as his schedule is jampacked.

However, speaking to the Express, he suggested that if that were to change, he’d be more than happy to tread the boards again.