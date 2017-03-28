Phillip Schofield has admitted he’d be keen to return to the theatre in the future, but only if his TV career were to take a downward turn.
The ‘This Morning’ host - whose past roles include the lead parts in ‘Doctor Dolittle’ and ‘Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’ - has claimed that he has no intentions to return to acting at present, as his schedule is jampacked.
However, speaking to the Express, he suggested that if that were to change, he’d be more than happy to tread the boards again.
He explained: “Currently, with my TV schedule, there is no way I could go back into the theatre. Maybe when TV falls out of love with me then I would go and do something.
“If suddenly if I was out of favour on the telly, and that can happen at any time because TV is not a job for life, then I would love to play in the theatre, do a play somewhere. That would be quite good fun.”
Schofe isn’t wrong about that busy schedule either, in addition to his work on ‘This Morning’ he also presents gameshows ‘5 Golden Rings’ and ‘The Cube’, as well as providing the voiceover on the occasional series ‘Educating Joey Essex’.
His past work includes ‘Dancing On Ice’, which was recently rumoured to be making a return to our screens after three years away.
In 1992, having succeeded Jason Donovan in the lead role of ‘Joseph’, Phil released the single ‘Close Every Door’, reaching no. 27 in the UK singles chart.