It had been 25 years since Phillip Schofield and Sarah Greene have hosted a live TV show together, but that all changed on Tuesday (4 April). The former ‘Going Live!’ pair reunited on screen to host ‘This Morning’, as Sarah stepped in to cover for a sick Holly Willoughby. Phillip and Sarah gave viewers a serious hit of nostalgia, as they opened the show with the titles from the classic Saturday morning kids show.

ITV Sarah Greene and Phillip Schofield reunited on 'This Morning'

“We’re in some time warp,” Sarah remarked. “But what’s weird is, this doesn’t feel weird!” Joking about his hair, Phil said: “I just looked down and this isn’t the same colour, but you look exactly the same.” “Same bottle!” she said. Giving an update on Holly’s health, after Rylan Clark-Neal was forced to step in for her on Monday, Phillip added: “She was texting this morning, and there is a bug in the Willoughby/Baldwin household and it’s gone round once, and apparently its going round again now and Belle’s [Holly’s daughter] has got it back again. “So poor old Holly is not well and having to cope with poorly children as well.” Sarah and Phillip hosted ‘Going Live!’ together from 1987 to 1992, and the show also first introduced Phillip’s furry sidekick, Gordon the Gopher.

BBC The pair fronted the kids show 'Going Live' together

Hearing squeaks in the studio and pretending to stamp on him, Phil joked Gordon was “now in rehab as he couldn’t get any work”. Sarah’s presenting stint comes after she made an appearance as a guest on ‘This Morning’ last week to speak about the death of her mother from ovarian cancer. She has kept in regular contact with Phil since they hosted ‘Going Live!’, recently telling Best magazine: “We’re still good friends. I went out with Phil and his wife, Steph, a few months ago, and we’re having dinner in a couple of weeks. He was fabulous to work with.” ‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.