Harrowing photos of a boy lying in a coma after his drink was “spiked with ecstasy” have been shared by his family to show teens the shocking effect drugs can have.

Abbie Lee Everett posted the pictures of her 14-year-old nephew Ben online after he fell ill at a party on Saturday night in Old Colwyn, North Wales.

“When kids can [get] their hands on drugs, this is the consequence of it,” Everett wrote on Facebook, adding that Ben was “lucky to be alive”.