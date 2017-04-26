Why Mucus Could Be Great News For Your Teeth

Correction: this article originally stated that nasal mucus could be beneficial for your teeth. This statement was incorrect and we have amended it accordingly.

Mucus found in the body could help protect teeth from the bacteria that causes cavities.

Writing in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, researchers suggested that mucus found in the internal linings of our body (such as in the mouth, the lungs, the intestine and the cervix), contains proteins which have a protective effect on the teeth.