Pink has defended her reaction to Christina Aguilera’s American Music Awards performance, after she was caught on camera appearing to look less than impressed.

Fans were quick to point out - and share many memes - of the moment Pink was spotted with a furrowed brow and what looked like a perplexed look on her face, as Christina paid a musical tribute to the late Whitney Houston.

But despite her pained look, Pink has insisted she was actually “in awe” of Christina’s talent.

She tweeted: “Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip were I’m in tears, you negative Nancy’s [sic].”