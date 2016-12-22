The BBC has unveiled a brand new TV talent show, months after losing ‘The Voice UK’ to ITV.

The corporation is fighting back with new series, ‘Pitch Battle’, because obviously what we all need is another reality singing competition.

The show, which is coming to BBC One in the New Year, has been inspired by the film ‘Pitch Perfect’, which stars Rebel Wilson and Anna Kendrick.

Anna Kendrick leads the cast of 'Pitch Perfect'

Billed as “a contemporary competition that will feature the best singing groups from across the UK and from all musical styles: pop, rock, folk and gospel to a capella groups and even fishermen’s choirs”, each act will go head-to-head in five hour-long heat episodes, as they compete in a series of choral challenges.

These include Riff Offs, a soloists challenge and an acapella round.

The successful groups who make it through the heats, will battle it out in the live final.

BBC Entertainment Commissioner, Kate Phillips, said: “There are millions of people in the UK of all ages and backgrounds who sing simply for the love of it, for the joy and sense of community it creates. Tuesday’s Child’s excellent new format reflects this with shed loads of sass and spirit. We can’t wait to get started!”

The BBC lost the rights to 'The Voice UK' last year

Gary Barlow's 'Let It Shine' is also coming to BBC One in January

Despite the TV talent show market already being saturated, ‘Pitch Battle’ will sit alongside ‘The X Factor’, ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, ‘The Voice’ and the BBC’s latest show ‘Let It Shine’ in the schedules.

Gary Barlow’s new talent search launches in January, as he hunts for stars for his new Take That musical, alongside judges Dannii Minogue and Martin Kemp.

‘Let It Shine’ will battle it out with ‘The Voice’ in the ratings, as the two shows go head-to-head on Saturday nights from 7 January.

The BBC lost ‘The Voice’ to rival ITV last year, and the new series sees Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale join returning coaches Will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones.

