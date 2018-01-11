The Government's 25-Year Plan Is A Missed Opportunity To Eliminate Plastic Waste

Today, the government’s much-delayed 25-year plan for nature was announced. Since we had to wait almost two years for it, we’d be forgiven for wanting to see some tough and timely measures to address the huge environmental challenges we face - starting with plastic waste.

Ministers were supposed to unveil what they plan to do to stop the millions of tonnes of plastic going into the oceans every year. Yet there is very little either in Theresa May’s speech or in the government plan to persuade people that their policies will lead to real change anytime soon.

Yes, the government has put forward some good measures, like extending the 5p plastic bag charge to include small retailers. Since its introduction in 2015, it has resulted in an 85% drop in the use of plastic bags. If we get small shops involved, surely this figure will increase. It’s also gotten people in the habit of bringing their own reusable bags when they shop, which is a great way to challenge our throwaway culture.

A call for plastic-free aisles is also welcome as it will help reduce the amount of unnecessary plastic packaging in our food shopping. Many people who try to reduce their plastic usage have found food shopping to be quite challenging. This new call puts supermarkets in the frame and will start a very necessary conversation about food packaging.

May also reiterated the Treasury department’s previous call for evidence into the introduction of a tax on single-use plastic items. This can help incentivise consumers to reduce the amount of plastic that they use.

This is all well and good, but given the level of public support for strong action, this feels mostly like a missed opportunity.