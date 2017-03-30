A Plymouth University student has spoken of his “shock and anger” after he was refused permission to create a men’s forum “because men don’t face discrimination”.

Will Styles, 21, claims the board of trustees at the university’s student union told him in a letter that equal opportunities legislation does not include men - only groups who “have suffered ongoing and historic discrimination”.

“They can say no, but the justification needs to be valid,” the architecture student said.

“To say that a legal right doesn’t apply to me is a violation of the Equalities Act and their own equal opportunities policy.”