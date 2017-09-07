‘Poldark’ bosses have announced one of the show’s characters will be played by a new actor when it returns for a fourth series.

Louis Davison is taking over the role of Geoffrey Charles in the hit BBC period drama.

The character was previously played by Harry Marcus in the third series, which finished on BBC One earlier this year.

Our new Geoffrey Charles - Louis Davison! Welcome to team #Poldark. pic.twitter.com/BN38J7sCNg — Official Poldark (@PoldarkTV) September 5, 2017

Producers were forced to recast the role, as the action in the new series will jump forward to 1797, meaning Harry was too young to continue playing the part.

With filming having now begun on the fourth set of episodes, the news was announced on the show’s official Twitter account, along with a picture of Louis in character.

Previous actor Harry also tweeted to congratulate Louis on landing the role, telling him to “give George hell”.

A massive well done to Louis Davison the new GC! Give George hell you are going to have so much fun! #Poldark https://t.co/G1MTBXe37A — Harry Marcus (@harrymarcus1) September 5, 2017

Louis may be familiar to some eagle-eyed viewers, as he is the son of former ‘Doctor Who’ star Peter Davison, who played the fifth incarnation of the Time Lord.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that Max Bennett has joined the cast as Monk Adderley, who is set to cause trouble for Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner).

More #Poldark S4 casting news: the wonderful Max Bennett has been cast as the... less than wonderful Monk Adderley! pic.twitter.com/Y59YrCfDNm — Official Poldark (@PoldarkTV) September 6, 2017

A bio for the character describes him as “an unscrupulous society figure who is on a collision course with the Poldarks”.

Rebecca Front is also joining the cast as the “formidable mother” of Osborne Whitworth.

‘Poldark’ is set to return to BBC One next summer.

Poldark Series 3