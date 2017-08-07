‘Poldark’ Could Be Transformed Into A Stage Musical

‘Poldark’ fans might have something seriously exciting to get ready for it, as it’s been revealed the show’s scriptwriter is considering the possibility of turning it into a musical.
The series, which is based on books by Winston Graham, has been a huge hit with fans in recent years and Debbie Horsfield has admitted a stage version could be on the cards.
She told The Sun: “I love a musical. You would obviously need great big show-stopping numbers in order to tell the story.
“It happened to ‘Les Miserables’, so you never know.”
The paper also claimed Debbie has already had discussions about the project with Anne Dudley, who composes the show’s score.
A source has added: “The TV show has been a huge hit and it would definitely work well on stage.
“Bosses are well aware of the fan base. With the right casting it could be a box office smash.”
The latest series of ‘Poldark’ came to an end on Sunday (6 August) night, with one final twist leaving many viewers stunned.
Following the episode, Debbie hinted at what’s to come next for Demelza and Ross in an interview with Radio Times, telling the magazine: “In the end she has come back. It’s very clear she has made a choice. If that wasn’t the choice she made there would be no coming back.”
Series four of the period BBC drama has already been commissioned, but Aidan Turner recently made a shock admission about the show’s future beyond that.