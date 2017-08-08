Met Police have launched an appeal to find a jogger who pushed a woman in front of an oncoming bus on Putney Bridge.
The force has released CCTV footage of the shocking moment the man shoved the 33-year-old victim into the path of the double-decker before carrying on with his run as if nothing had happened.
The video shows how the bus was forced to swerve into the adjacent lane to avoid hitting the woman.
Police say she was put in “extreme danger” by the jogger’s actions, crediting the bus driver’s lightning-fast reactions with saving her from serious harm.
Despite falling head-first into the busy road, she was thankfully only left with minor injuries.
The bus stopped and some passengers got off and rushed the victim’s aid.
Around 15 minutes later, the jogger came back the other way across the bridge.
However, when the victim tried to speak to him, he ignored her and carried on with his jog, police said.
According to officers, the incident took place around 7.40am on May 5, with the victim crossing the bridge towards Putney Bridge tube station.
The runner in question is described as a white man in his early to mid 30s with brown eyes and short brown hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light grey T-shirt and dark blue shorts.
Officers are now calling for anyone who witnessed the event or who recognises the jogger to contact police.
Investigating officer Sergeant Matt Knowles said it was only due to the “superb quick reactions of the bus driver” that the woman was not hit by the vehicle.
“The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road,” he said.
“We are keen to speak to the jogger in the CCTV about what happened that morning. We would urge him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team on 020 8785 8874 or 101 or tweet @MetCC.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.