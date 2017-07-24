A woman asked others for their advice on maintaining her lady garden while pregnant, and she sent mums into hysterics.

Mumsnet user noodleaddict said she found it “bloody awkward” to reach around her belly to trim or shave, even with the use of a mirror.

“I’m thinking waxing but don’t you need to trim beforehand?” she wrote on Tuesday 18 July 2017.

A mum who found the requests and replies hilarious commented: “I am loving this thread - just had a conversation earlier today about the full-on 70s bush I am currently sporting.

“My plan is to leave it all wild and free until last minute when I’ll recruit my ever-so-lucky husband to help give it a good trim. Then I’ll go for a wax!”