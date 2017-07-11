Primark Sells £5 Version Of Disneyland's Coveted Enchanted Rose Tumbler

When it comes to ‘Beauty and the Beast’ merchandise, Primark has it covered - from those sell-out Chip cups to makeup sets and pyjamas.
Now, it has unveiled an enchanted rose tumbler, which looks suspiciously like the one sold in Disneyland’s Red Rose Taverne. But for half the price.
For the uninitiated, the covetable cup (pictured above) is a clear plastic tumbler with a plastic rose inside.
The official Disneyland version has a light up lid and costs $15 (roughly £11) to buy from the park. However because of its exclusivity, people have been paying up to $100 (£78) for them on eBay.
Now you can snap up Primark’s version for a mere £5.
The tumbler features a plastic red rose, clear straw and the words ‘beauty is found within’ written in gold characters across the cup.
The only thing that’s missing is the decorative, light up lid.
The cups are available from Primark stores across the UK, subject to availability.