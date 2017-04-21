A year ago today, the music world lost one of its most iconic performers, with the death of Prince at the age of 57.

Prince enjoyed a successful and illustrious career in the music industry spread over a number of decades, leaving in his wake a number of tunes that will live on in pop history, from dance-floor staples like ‘Kiss’, ‘1999’ and ‘I Wanna Be Ur Lover’ to more emotional tracks including ‘When Doves Cry’ and, arguably his signature tune, ‘Purple Rain’.

The star was well-known as a gifted performer, guitarist and songwriter, but what you might not realise is that, in addition to being a massive influence over artists in the music scene today, he also had a hand in writing a number of hits you already know and love, often under pseudonyms like ‘Alexander Whatever’ or the more understated ‘Christopher’.