A year ago today, the music world lost one of its most iconic performers, with the death of Prince at the age of 57.
Prince enjoyed a successful and illustrious career in the music industry spread over a number of decades, leaving in his wake a number of tunes that will live on in pop history, from dance-floor staples like ‘Kiss’, ‘1999’ and ‘I Wanna Be Ur Lover’ to more emotional tracks including ‘When Doves Cry’ and, arguably his signature tune, ‘Purple Rain’.
The star was well-known as a gifted performer, guitarist and songwriter, but what you might not realise is that, in addition to being a massive influence over artists in the music scene today, he also had a hand in writing a number of hits you already know and love, often under pseudonyms like ‘Alexander Whatever’ or the more understated ‘Christopher’.
In fact, among his vast discography are a handful of tracks recorded by some of the biggest names in music, including Celine Dion, Madonna and Alicia Keys.
Here are just 11 songs you might not know were written by the late, great Prince…
In his stunning and unique career, he won seven Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe and an Oscar - for the score to ‘Purple Rain’. The very first year he was eligible, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The prestigious Rolling Stone’s poll ranked him at number 27 on its list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.