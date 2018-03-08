Prince William 'Not Planning' To Attend World Cup In Russia

The Duke of Cambridge has no plans to attend the football World Cup in Russia - a decision which predates the double agent poisoning, a royal source has said.

The UK’s attendance at the sporting event has become a political issue after former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia were targeted by what is believed to be a nerve agent.

As president of the FA, English football’s governing body, William would be expected to have some contact with the national team during the World Cup.

But the duke’s involvement may be just a good luck phone call to manager Gareth Southgate and his squad of players after the source said of William’s involvement with the tournament “there are no plans to attend”.