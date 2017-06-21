Rapper Prodigy from legendary group Mobb Deep has died at the age of 42.

The music star - real name Albert Johnson - was hospitalised last week due to complications with a sickle cell anemia, but the cause of his death remains unconfirmed.

A publicist for the Prodigy announced news of his death in a statement on Tuesday (20 June).

Michael Loccisano via Getty Images Rapper Prodigy has died at the age of 42

“It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep,” they said.

“Prodigy was hospitalised a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined.

“We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Prodigy and Havoc on stage together earlier this month

Prodigy was a member of Mobb Deep alongside fellow rapper Havoc, and the duo were one of the most successful hip-hop acts of all time.

They released eight albums between 1993 and 2014, and sold over three million records.

The likes of Nicki Minaj, Nas, Questlove, Lil Wayne and 50 Cent are among those who have paid tribute to Prodigy.

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Damn. RiP to the great one Prodigy. Rap game lost a legend the world lost a G. 🙏🏽 to and for his fam. Love. MOBB — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) June 20, 2017

RIP: Stars We've Lost In 2017