Prodigy Dead: Mobb Deep Rapper Dies Aged 42

He suffered with sickle cell anemia all his life.

21/06/2017 10:42
Ash Percival Entertainment Editor

Rapper Prodigy from legendary group Mobb Deep has died at the age of 42. 

The music star - real name Albert Johnson - was hospitalised last week due to complications with a sickle cell anemia, but the cause of his death remains unconfirmed. 

A publicist for the Prodigy announced news of his death in a statement on Tuesday (20 June).

Rapper Prodigy has died at the age of 42

“It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep,” they said.

“Prodigy was hospitalised a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined.

“We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”

Prodigy and Havoc on stage together earlier this month

Prodigy was a member of Mobb Deep alongside fellow rapper Havoc, and the duo were one of the most successful hip-hop acts of all time.

They released eight albums between 1993 and 2014, and sold over three million records.

The likes of Nicki Minaj, Nas, Questlove, Lil Wayne and 50 Cent are among those who have paid tribute to Prodigy.

