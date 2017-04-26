Professor Green Reveals Horror Hospital Battle After Rare Allergic Reaction

Professor Green has detailed how he was left battling pneumonia and a collapsed lung, after having an allergic reaction following a routine operation. The rapper has been stuck in hospital since noticing his stomach had begun to bloat, after having surgery to fix a hernia. It turned out he’d reacted to the mesh surgeons used during the op, which had also caused fluid build up and his digestive system to shut down. WARNING! Graphic images:

Pro Green - real name Stephen Manderson - opened up about his ordeal as he posted a series of graphic pictures of his condition on Instagram. Describing it as “the most uncomfortable and painful situation”, he also admitted it had triggered his problems with anxiety. “Right, I’m on the mend,” he told fans. “Turns out I’m only the second person in the world to have an allergic reaction to the mesh used to fix my hernia. “I’ve had a giggle on Instagram but here’s the reality. I didn’t wanna worry anyone, least of all my nan. I came back to hospital with pneumonia, a partially collapsed lung, distension, fluid build up and ileus (my guts had shut down). I’m getting better. Everything is starting to work again, all my bloods are looking better and I finally got some sleep last night.”

After pulling this out mid sleep / lucid dream last night I thought I'd gotten away with not having to have it but... failure. Double as irritating as well, the insertion is the hard part. Here's to healing though 🎉 A post shared by Stephen Manderson (@professorgreen) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

He continued: “If I seemed a bit emotional at times it’s been because I’ve been awake most hours of each day and it becomes quite a lot like torture when you have your entire life taken away from you and you’re stuck in a room in the most uncomfortable and painful situation you’ve ever been in (I’ve only been taking paracetamol as opioids make the problem even worse), not to mention the anxiety that comes with not knowing why any of this is happening. “Anyway. Here’s some graphic images to show you exactly how fuckery this should-be simple procedure has been due to me being so uniquely fucked up genetically. For anyone who thought I was making a mountain out of a molehill..: I don’t even wish this upon you. I wish worse.” He also posted a message to his girlfriend Fae Williams, thanking her for helping him come through it. “The respect I have for this lady is unparalleled,” he wrote. “All jokes aside I’m having the worst time of my life and she’s doing all she can to stop me disappearing into a deep and very dark depression. Thank you.” The pair have been dating for around six months, and it’s his first public relationship since he split from ex-wife Millie Mackintosh in February 2016.