Buckingham Palace has released new photos of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to mark their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday.
The pictures, taken by photographer Matt Holyoak from Camera Press last month, were shot in the white drawing room at Windsor Castle.
The Queen, 91, is wearing a cream day dress by her in-house designer Angela Kelly, which she also wore at the Diamond Wedding Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving.
The brooch she is wearing was given to her by Prince Philip, 96, in 1966.
The platinum-textured backdrop is a nod to their 70th year together.
The images follow another official portrait taken of the royals by Hollyoak which was released last week to mark the remarkable milestone.
Princess Elizabeth married Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey on November, 20, 1947.