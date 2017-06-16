J.K. Rowling and Paul McCartney have been made Companions of Honour in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

20 years after receiving his knighthood, Sir Paul’s award is being upgraded for his services to music, while ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. is honoured for her services to literature and philanthropy, two decades on from the release of her first book.

PA Wire/PA Images J.K. Rowling is to become a Companion of Honour

There are also top awards for Billy Connolly and Julie Walters, who have been made a Sir and Dame respectively.

Comedian Billy has been knighted in recognition of his services to entertainment and charity, while actress Julie in honoured for her services to drama.

PA Archive/PA Images Sir Paul McCartney's award is being upgraded

‘Absolutely Fabulous’ star June Whitfield is also being made a Dame for services to drama and entertainment, as is veteran star Olivia de Havilland, who turns 101 next month.

It makes her the oldest woman to receive the honour in the modern-day honours system.

PA Archive/PA Images Julie Walters is becoming a Dame

The actors are among many other famous names who have received an a nod in this year’s list, which also includes Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé and Sarah Lancashire.