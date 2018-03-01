If you’re currently watching the new series of ‘Queer Eye’ on Netflix (well done, if you are - if you’re not, you should be), you’ll remember a loveable guy called Tom from episode one.

After he was nominated for the show, he admitted he was hoping to use it to win back ex-wife and love of his life, Abby.

And after a makeover from the ‘Queer Eye’ lads, it looked like he’d finally got the girl, as they enjoyed a date at a car convention, before he invited her back to his newly-renovated bachelor pad to see its transformation.

They even shared a kiss and agreed to a second date.